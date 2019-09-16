Doncaster school children to join council staff in 'strike action' over climate crisis
Doncaster school children are set to go on strike with council workers over the climate crisis.
It’s understood individual head teachers will make a decision on letting school children attend the rally outside Doncaster Council offices in Waterdale on Friday at 11am.
The event will follow councillors’ vote on whether or not Doncaster should declare a climate emergency like many other towns and cities across the UK.
Mayor Jones has supported children joining workers at the rally but the decision has been met with some opposition from councillors.
The council is said to be ‘supporting change’ and will pledge to support making the borough a ‘more sustainable and to make more planet-conscious choices’.
Mayor Ros Jones said: “The threat that climate change poses to our planet is significant and we cannot overlook that we all have a part to play in tackling it. “That is why I am asking council to support key actions that will help our borough do what it can to reduce our carbon footprint and help us become a more sustainable place in which to live and work.
“The choices we make at work and home have impacts on our resources and natural environment and we need to recognise this and act.
“Young people amongst others have shown they want to see change and as a council, I believe, we need to have this thinking as part of our DNA and support this change for the better.”