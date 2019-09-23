Doncaster Pride is moving location as councillors ask for assurances from local authority bosses

Increasing footfall has meant the event will now be held in Elmfield Park, Hyde Park, on Saturday, August 8.

The event, like many others across the world, celebrates the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, trans, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA) community and is often a colourful occasion attended by thousands.

But Town ward councillors Dave Shaw and Nikki McDonald said they were not consulted on the move and asked council bosses for reassurances on noise limitation on residents who live near the park.

The ward members asked deputy mayor Glyn Jones for ‘appropriate supervision’ as 12,000 people could attend next year.

He said the Pride committee are ‘autonomous’ from the council and the event was an important date on the calendar.

Coun Dave Shaw, said: “It’s come to our attention the Doncaster Pride event will be held in Elmfield Park next year and again there’s been no consultation and I’m not sure you’ve been consulted either.

“Could I have your assurances you will look into the situation and if it should take place in Elmfield Park that consideration be given to the community surrounding the park in terms of noise and appropriate supervision given that 12,000 might be expected.”

Coun deputy mayor Glyn Jones, said: “I was made aware when I was at Pride itself they were moving venues because Nigel Gresley Square wasn’t big enough and it wasn’t suitable enough.

“It’s grown to such a degree that it’s really popular and it’s a wonderful experience for entertainment, for a mixture of cultures so it’s something that I really value.

“I’ve had no contact with the Pride committee who are autonomous away from the council.

“The council do support the event and quite rightly so and support many other events in different communities across the borough.

“The event is getting too big for the centre of Doncaster and if people are kettled into one area there’s potential for incidents to occur. If we have it on a bigger field the opportunity there to make it better for everyone.