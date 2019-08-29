Doncaster: Plan to build petrol station, shops and takeaways at former Benbow pub site in Intake

The site of the Benbow. Picture: Malcolm Billingham/Doncaster Free Press

Developers have submitted a plan to use the area for a petrol station, shops and takeaways on the former Benbow pub site off Armthorpe Road in Intake.

Documents show Dutch retailer Spar will be taking one of the units if planning permission if approved.

The food store will be open from 6am to 11pm daily with fuel sales available 24 hours through the provision of a payment hatch in the main store elevation.

The site of the former Benbow pub, which has now turned into a fly-tipping hot spot. Pictured in March 2019. Marie Caley/Doncaster Free Press

Main store deliveries by HGV are said to be unloading between the hours of 6am and 11pm via the store’s service entrance.

There had been plans to convert the watering hole - named after Royal Navy hero John Benbow - into an Indian restaurant in 2010 before its demolition after planning permission was granted.

But the work never began and the premises was reduced to rubble three years later, with a view to a new commercial premises being built on the site.

Planning permission to turn the site into an Indian restaurant was granted for the second time in January 2014 and again in 2016, but building work yet again failed to start on the site.

The site recently has become a fly-tipping hotspot with dozens of rubbish bags and takeaway restaurant containers being continously dumped.

Doncaster Council officers said the owners of the land had been served with enforcement notices but it is not clear what punishment was handed out.

Deborah Smith of Smith & Love Planning Consultants Ltd, said: "The development will provide employment opportunities with up to 15 full-time and 15 part-time jobs envisaged in the main convenience store.

"There will also be additional full and part time employment opportunities in the two retail units and the hot food takeaway together with construction employment during the build phase.

"It has been demonstrated that the proposal meets the requirement of the retail sequential test and retail impact assessment in accordance with DMBC planning polices.

"No technical matters have been identified that would prevent the implementation of the development.