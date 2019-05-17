Doncaster Council has sworn in a new civic mayor to undertake ceremonial duties on behalf of the borough.

Councillor Linda Curran takes up the role, which differs to Mayor Ros Jones who is elected.

Coun Curran was former deputy civic mayor and takes over from Bessacarr councillor Majid Khan who made history twice for becoming the first British Asian elected councillor in Doncaster in 2015 and then as civic mayor in 2018.

Coun Curran, who was chosen by her political peers, will be expected to represent Doncaster at functions, fundraising events, open new developments and raise money for charity.

In his outgoing speech, Coun Khan raised the issue of austerity and how many selfless groups he met over the year had to step up, thanked his family and councillors for their support and added the year had been 'very special'.

He said: "I take with me lots of special memories from the past year and I would like to thank everyone for their support. Being Civic Mayor has given me the opportunity to meet many fantastic residents, community and voluntary groups who do Doncaster proud every day with the work they do.

"There have been many highlights including the Civic Mayor Awards to recognise the success and achievements of Doncaster’s young people.

"I established the awards because living in Doncaster and in my role as Civic Mayor, I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many inspirational young people, whether that’s in our schools or out in the communities. I felt it was imperative to reward and recognise that talent.”

Fellow Hatfield councillors Duncan Anderson and Derek Smith paid glowing tributes to the new civic mayor.

In front of a packed audience at Doncaster's Mansion House, Coun Anderson said: "She works harder than anyone I've ever met.

"She fulfils everything that you could want from a councillor and she represents the best of Doncaster."

Coun Anderson also said Coun Curran had 'always been there' to support him and she would make a fantastic civic mayor.

Councillors also chose Coun Paul Wray as deputy civic mayor and will be expected to take up Coun Curran's role next year.

The new civic mayor paid tribute to the outgoing Coun Majid Khan for the 'wonderful job' he had done' and noted his work as mayor while juggling a full-time job, duties as a councillor and his family.

The civic mayor will be raising money for cancer charity Firefly as part of her role.

"This is a position I thought I'd never hold when I became a councillor and I'm looking forward to it very much," Coun Curran said.

"During my time as deputy civic mayor, I've met many people of many ages and all walks of life. I've been humbled and inspired for the work they do in their communities to improve the lives of others.

"Thank you again bestowing this honour on me."