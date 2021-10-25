Thorne Leisure Centre is one facility that will be subject of £4m improvement funds

A report has outlined a plan to invest £3.9 million into four sites across the borough.

Edlington swimming pool is set to receive £1.5 million, Thorne Leisure Centre £1 million, Askern Leisure Centre will get £650,000 and Rossington swimming pool will also receive £350,000.

A further £100,000 is set aside to help with Doncaster hosting a number of games during the Rugby League World Cup which has been pushed back to 2022. A further £300,000 has been set aside for contingency costs.

All of the work is expected to be completed by 2023.

Council bosses said ‘budget pressures and competing priorities’ have led to ‘significant underinvestment’ in DMBC’s portfolio of leisure facilities.

They added that funding availability has ‘not been able to match’ that required to invest in and maintain the facilities to ‘a reasonable and safe standard’.

Since 2011, Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT) have managed and operated the facilities on behalf of DMBC. The current agreement is set to end in March 2036.

In 2018, condition surveys completed by property consultants Pick Everard estimated that just over £30million would be required over the following 25 year period to ensure ‘appropriate maintenance of the existing facilities’.

Of that £30million, they said that £10.5 million would be needed in the first five years.

Andrew Maddox from DCLT, said: “If we do not invest the capital allocation it will prevent the completion of key work that would result in the facilities degrading at a faster rate than can be maintained, affecting health & safety and income generation, that would be likely to eventually lead to full or partial closure of facilities.

“DCLT has a strong track record of managing complex, high value capital programmes and, accordingly, any financial risks to DCLT or Doncaster Council are considered unlikely.

“All programmes of work have been accurately costed, inclusive of project fees and catered for within budget allocations.

“All projects will be closely monitored by DMBC leisure client officers to ensure the works are carried out to full satisfaction and within approved capital allocations.”

