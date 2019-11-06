Doncaster Council serve enforcement notice following reported unauthorised motorcross track causing 'alarm and distress to residents'

Pictures taken by planning enforcement officers

Planning enforcement are currently investigating reports of motorbikes accessing a site off Ings Lane in Spotbrough following complaints from nearby residents.

Council officials were first notified back in August of ‘unknown materials’ being brought onto the site by the owner.

The work was said to have involved digging of large holes the depositing of the unknown material to make motocross ramps and jumps.

Residents were then concerned that the excavations could disturb the old waste tip, the contents of which are said to be unknown.

The owner was told to stop the works and a planning application for a motorcross track would be ‘highly unlikely’.

But documents show the land owners where the reported motorbike activity is taking place are said to be ‘looking to instigate’ the required works.

The planning department then served the owner with a temporary stop notice, halting the works for 28 days, whilst the department investigated. A full enforcement notice followed afterwards.

The law restricts the enforcement notice taking effect until 28 days after being served but the planning department received several more reports that motorbikes were being used.

Scott Forbes, environmental protection manager at Doncaster, said: “When the Temporary Stop Notice expired an Enforcement Notice was served, which remains in force in perpetuity.

“The law restricts the Enforcement Notice taking effect until 28 days after being served. Unfortunately, the LPA (Local Planning Authority) received several reports that over the weekend of the October 5 and 6, the site was being used by several motor bikes and that the noise impact was causing alarm and distress to local residents.