Doncaster Council in full support of Welcome to Yorkshire despite allegations around Sir Gary Verity

Doncaster Council has thrown their full weight behind Welcome to Yorkshire despite allegations around former chief executive Sir Gary Verity.

The tourism boss left the organisation, citing health grounds, as it emerged he was paying back a five figure sum in expenses claimed while in the job. His conduct towards staff was also called into question.

Verity was praised by many for attracting the Tour de France through the region along with the highly successful Tour de Yorkshire cycling race which is set to come through Doncaster next month for a third time in four years.

Sheffield Council leader Julie Dore told a recent meeting the local authority would be suspending their £50,000 contribution until an investigation in Verity is complete.

Doncaster Council pays £20,000 to the body and confirmed they will continue to ‘work in strong partnership’ with Welcome to Yorkshire.

Verity, who enjoyed a chauffeur service in addition to his £243,000 salary, was knighted in 2015 after bringing the Tour de France cycling race to Yorkshire the previous year.

Huge scrutiny has been placed upon the way in which the tourism agency, which is a private company but receives around half of its £4m annual income from public funds.

WtY has said they are opening an independent investigation into Verity’s alleged conduct but said a criminal investigation was ‘not warranted’.

Peter Dale, director of regeneration and environment at Doncaster Council, said: “We have and continue to work in a strong partnership with Welcome to Yorkshire.

“Tourism is an important and growing part of Yorkshire and Doncaster’s economy and it is vital we have strong organisations to maximise the many opportunities.”