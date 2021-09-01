Doncaster council annouce plans to shut tips across borough over eight weeks for ‘essential repairs’

Hatfield Woodhouse waste and recycling centre

In order to minimise disruption for residents to use the facilities, only one site will be shut at one time while the other five remain open.

Council bosses said since March 2020, the six sites have seen record levels of rubbish and recyclable material being deposited.

All of the sites will now undergo essential maintenance for a period of eight weeks starting from September 13, 2021.

All work is expected to be completed by 9 November 2021.

Closure dates for each affected site are as follows:

Balby: Monday, September 13 – Friday, September 17Carcroft: Monday, September 20 – Friday, September 24Conisbrough: Monday, September 27 – Friday, October 1Hatfield: Monday, October 4 – Friday, October 8Rossington: Tuesday, October 12 – Tuesday, October 19Armthorpe: Monday, November 1 – Tuesday, November 9

During this period, any resident with a vehicle permit for a closed HWRC will be allowed to use any of the other five sites run by Doncaster Council.

Coun Mark Houlbrook, cabinet member for sustainability and waste, said: “I’d like to thank residents for using the Household Waste Recycling Centre sites to recycle their waste responsibly in what has been a very busy and exceptional time for waste collection and disposal.

“Now that the sites are operating as normal again, we will be doing some essential maintenance to ensure we can continue to offer residents the best experience when visiting.

“The works have been planned so that when one site is closed, others will remain open, so if your local HWRC is closed you will be able to travel to your next nearest site.

“I’d like to thank people for their patience during this time.”

*