Doncaster-based company Automated Analytics has set out a ‘Unlocking Data, Unlocking People’ White Paper at Scale Space White City, London, explaining how and why UK businesses should harness Artificial Intelligence for their competitive advantage to boost productivity, identify efficiencies, reduce costs, and increase profits.

There is no doubt that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology revolution is positively transforming our lives, workplaces, and social interactions as well as the potential to significantly impact our economy and society.

However, there is ambiguity surrounding AI’s potential benefits as well as threats. The White Paper focuses on facts and real client case studies to validate the expertise of Automated Analytics and how they have been able to demonstrate the reliability, benefits, and improved efficiency by using AI technology.

Some of the company’s most noteworthy successes are mentioned in the Paper including Pizza Hut, Dyno, Europcar, IN‘n’OUT Autocentres and Barchester Health Care.

Working with global brands such as these, it’s no wonder that Automated Analytics is recognised as a global leader in the field of AI with over 5,000 clients across both the UK and the US.

AI holds the transformative potential to drive growth, competitiveness, and sustainable success to enable businesses to harness its power to lead, thrive and gain significant advantage. And Automated Analytics can provide the right solution and support to any business looking to achieve just that.

The White Paper also provides Doncaster with the opportunity to write the next chapter, curate the identity of the North’s newest city, and the opportunity to create a legacy. It reinforces the belief that Doncaster has the attributes to aim for the stars in its ambitions for the future.

Doncaster is a place built on meaningful reciprocal relationships, a place with a strong culture of business and entrepreneurship, a place where innovation, dynamism and the pushing of boundaries is encouraged, and a place that has both actively shaped and thrived on its identity.

This is clearly demonstrated by the collaborative working Doncaster Council has with Automated Analytics and many other creative and digital businesses across the city.

Damian Allen, Chief Executive of Doncaster Council said: “Our partnership vision of a city of thriving people, places and planet is at the heart of our borough strategy, and we wholeheartedly believe that AI is, and will continue to be, a foundational building block of our efforts to achieve that goal.

“It is our mission to make Doncaster a nationally recognised Centre of Excellence for AI in the UK. Doncaster is a place that looks beyond continuity, beyond what is easy, and is a place that will always explore the art of the possible."

The breadth and depth of our bespoke business support offer, and the strength of the relationships between our partner organisations and businesses, is a real source of pride in that it exemplifies the commitment of our businesses towards the aim of making Doncaster the best place to do business.

Doncaster Council is committed to developing a thriving, creative, digital and tech ecosystem with the commitment to build a unique Digital Hub – Gateway One in the City Centre.

The new Gateway One building and the surrounding ecosystem will become a thriving digital and tech ecosystem of national, even international, significance.

Mark Taylor, CEO of Automated Analytics said: “Doncaster is a city on the cusp of becoming a leading destination for innovative digital and technology businesses to locate and grow. The new digital tech hub will act as a focal point for the city’s growth aspirations, enabling businesses such as ourselves to grow and prosper. The last decade has seen Automated Analytics scale to a global client base that now exceeds 5,000 clients – a journey that started here in Doncaster. As our products and services demonstrate, the use of Artificial Intelligence offers real competitive advantages for businesses.

“The work taking place within the city of Doncaster to make it a nationally recognised Centre of Excellence for AI is exciting, and I look forward to being a part of this new era for the city of Doncaster,” he added.

It is worth also mentioning the City of Doncaster is the most perfectly connected network in the north of England whether by road, rail, sea, or air, making it an ideal place for any business to locate here.

Doncaster is also a desirable and popular choice for those looking to enjoy a good quality of life and an affordable place to live. With a growing tech scene, a friendly atmosphere and affordable cost of living, Doncaster represents excellent value for money when comparing like for like with other cities in the UK.