Doncaster Civic Mayor Majid Khan honours the borough’s inspiring youth

Young people from Doncaster who have made a difference in their community were honoured during the first Civic Mayor’s Awards.

The awards ceremony, was held at the Mansion House in town and celebrated young people’s successes in a range of areas including making a difference to their school, using their voice to champion the rights of young people or achievements in sport, music, drama or culture.

The Awards are sponsored by Vigo and DFE Doncaster Opportunity Area.

The Civic Mayor Doncaster, Majid Khan, said: “In my role as Civic Mayor, I often have the privilege of meeting so many incredibly inspirational young people, whether that’s in our schools or out in the communities. It is important that we reward and recognise that talent.

“So I congratulate all our young people on their fantastic achievements and wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

Award categories were Make a Difference Community Award; Make a Difference School Award; Youth Voice Award; Youth Forum Group Award; Outstanding Achievement Award; Young Person of the Year Award.

The root of the awards go back to 2017 when Doncaster Council set out its priorities within the Children and Young People’s Plan to become the most ‘Child Friendly Borough’ in the Country. To enable the authority to achieve this goal listened, inspired, guided, supported and recognised the achievements and contributions of young people.

On becoming Deputy Civic Mayor of Doncaster in 2017, Majid Khan decided that the first piece of work he would undertake when he became Civic Mayor for Doncaster would be to recognise the contribution that young people of Doncaster make to the borough and wider society.