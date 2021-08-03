The artist's impression of the flats which were planned for Hexthorpe

The applicant, listed only as Ms D Mayil, wanted to construct a mixed-use site with parking in Hexthorpe.

The development consisted of four retail units and 11 flats on a derelict piece of land off Shady Side.

Councillors on the planning committee rejected the application at a meeting back in December 2020 citing traffic safety concerns and fears of nearby roads becoming a problem for parking.

The harm to character and appearance of the area, with specific regard to landscaping, was also given as a reason.

The proposed development also included 18 parking spaces but councillors refused planning permission on the basis that the proposed development had insufficient parking.

The Doncaster Council Development Guidance and Requirements Supplementary Planning Document (the SPD) sets maximum parking standards, which the Council have outlined for the proposed development would equate to 25 spaces.

But the planning inspector, listed as AM Nilsson, did not agree with councillors that the development would be detrimental to highways safety but he did dismiss the appeal on the grounds that the plan would be harmful to the character of the area.

Mr Nilsson in his ruling, said: “Combined with the size of the retail units, which appear to be aimed at a local level and from my observations on my site visit, I find that the amount of parking that is proposed would not result in a level of on-street parking that would have an unacceptable impact on highway safety.

“For these same reasons, it would also not result in cumulative impacts on the road network that would be severe.

“Despite factors weighing strongly in favour of the proposal, and that I have found there would be no harm to highway safety, these factors do not outweigh the significant harm that would be caused to the character and appearance of the area and the requirement that development is of high quality design, incorporating an appropriate level of landscaping.”

