Details of major redevelopment plan at historic Owston Hall Hotel revealed as first steps approved.

An application to renovate the coach house of a historic Doncaster hotel has been approved as part of plans for a major renovation of the site.

Doncaster Council approved plans to a vacant building Owston Hall Hotel into residential apartments last week.

The application is one element of plans for a major renovation of the grade II listed estate, being the first to secure planning permission.

It will see the former coach house of the building converted into 10 residential apartments for both short and long-term lets.

The coach house has mainly served as additional guest rooms throughout the 21st Century but has been vacant in recent years, having fallen into disrepair.

Internal and external works will be undertaken to bring the site back into use, creating nine two-bedroom apartments and a one-bedroom apartment.

Plans to redevelop the estate were announced in July 2023 after it was purchased by Doncaster businessman Richard Martin.

An extensive investment plan has since been submitted to the council.

It details plans to reconfigure the main building to create a new centralised bar, kitchen, separate casual and fine dining areas, and modernised toilet facilities.

Its current conservatory will be demolished and replaced to create a new “casual drinking and dining destination” with a front terrace.

An extension will be built containing 23 new luxury double bedrooms, with an additional two bedrooms to be created in the existing building.

The hotel’s spa, which is currently out of use, will be extended and renovated, creating four additional treatment rooms, a relaxation room, additional changing facilities, a designated nail salon, a dining area, a gym and a sun patio.

A new dedicated golf clubhouse will also be created, with the existing golf course to be reconfigured.

The proposal states that the renovation would create “one of the most significant golf resorts in the north of England”, with the potential to host major events such as ProAm celebrity golf day.

Owners have also proposed to build 12 serviced apartments within the walled garden of the estate.

An application for this element was lodged in April and is currently under consideration by planning officers.