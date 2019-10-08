Details emerge as plans are submitted for a new bar in Doncaster town centre
Plans have been submitted proposing to transform two Doncaster retail units into a new town centre bar.
Nottingham-based BS Squared Ltd want to merge two empty ground floor units at Exchange Buildings on Market Place and another backing onto Silver Street.
The bar would be accessible from both Market Place and Silver Street with a maximum capacity of 200 punters. No food is expected to be served.
Developers will have to abide by certain restrictions when renovating the sites due to Market Place unit being under the town centre conservation area.
As part of the council’s Quality Streets project, Silver Street is intended to be pedestrianised in the evenings to cater for bars and restaurants that operate along this strip.
Officers working in the environmental health department at Doncaster Council have not objected to the proposal but have asked the developers to install extra sound-proofing to mitigate noise to nearby retail units.
Planning agent Bijal Mehta, of Church Lukas architects, said: “Creating a new bar that connects through from Market Place to Silver Street will be extremely attractive to prospective tenants and users.
“On a prominent corner of the Market Place, it will be attractive as place to meet in the daytime as well as from the Silver Street façade in the evenings.
“It is hoped that existing tenants will benefit from the aesthetic improvements and see an increase in footfall.
“Improving the entrance to upper floor commercial units will ensure longevity and invite improvements to the upper floors.
“The Exchange Buildings are one of the historic perimeter buildings to the Market Place area.
“The sympathetic re-development of shop frontages and ground floor entrances will enable the building to have a respect the historically sensitive Market Place façade and the and allow the Silver Street façade to make a positive contribution to the surroundings complementing the Quality Streets initiative.”