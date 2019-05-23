A decision is set to made on plans to build new KFC and Taco Bell fast-food restaurants at a Doncaster town retail park.

Applicant Arjun Patel from QFM Group, has submitted proposals to build the units at Capitol Park at Omega Boulevard.

Both restaurants will include drive-thru facilities, car and cycle parking, waste storage and landscaping.

The application received four formal objections from residents who live close to the retail park.

But the scheme has been backed by ward councillors and dozens on social media when the original proposal was revealed.

Officers are recommending councillors on the planning approve the scheme but those objecting to the proposal raised concerns over extra lorries, noise, air pollution concerns and ‘more teenagers causing a nuisance to residents’.

Concerns were also raised around a possible affect on Thorne town centre.

Two residents wrote into the council to support the development and said the units improve Thorne, bring money into the local economy and ‘provide great local jobs’.

The scheme is also backed by Thorne Moorends Town Council.

“The proposed buildings are acceptable in terms of their form, design and appearance.

“Amendments to the signage and landscaping have all helped improved the overall design and the submission of various technical reports have overcome the concerns raised by consultees.

“The proposal is not considered to cause any significant concern to highway safety, local ecology or detrimentally impact on the living conditions of nearby dwellings.

“The proposal therefore accords with the development plan and there are no material considerations of sufficient weight to warrant the planning permission not being granted. On this basis the application recommended for approval.”

Councillors will make the final decision on Tuesday, May 28.