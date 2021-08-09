The supermarket is located in Danum House on St Sepulchre Gate

Would-be licence holder Vincentiu Constantin, has applied to sell alcohol from 9am until 11pm seven days a week at the La Cocos Supermarket at Danum House on St Sepulchre Gate.

The unit was previously the Peacocks retail store and the application is for a new alcohol licence to operate the premises as a supermarket.

But the council has received two objections from members of the public in reference to the four licensing objectives. But bosses have not published the representations as they ‘do not form part of the report’.

The licensing objectives are to prevent crime and disorder; prevent public nuisance; public safety and protection of children from harm.

Where the council considers that action under its statutory powers is appropriate, councillors on the committee have four options.

They can grant the licence subject to conditions which are consistent to the promotion of the licensing objectives; approve the application but with amended conditions and to reject the proposal entirely.

Hayley Oxley, senior licensing practitioner at Doncaster Council, said: “We have had two relevant representations regarding the application from neighbours which relate to one or more of the four licensing objectives.

“The representations, which do not form part of the public report, but as required by law, have been provided to the applicant and to the members of the Licensing Sub-Committee.

“The Licensing Sub-Committee, subject to the general principles set out in the council’s licensing policy and the overriding need to promote the four licensing objectives, will have regard to this outcome when making licensing decisions.”

Councillors will make a decision at a meeting in Civic Office on Friday, August 13.

