Council warn that Doncaster lane remains closed after flooding and gritters are ready to treat roads as temperatures plummet

City of Doncaster Council has warned that a lane remains closed after the recent flooding, and gritters are ready to treat roads as temperatures plummet this weekend.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that all flood alerts in the Doncaster area have now been removed, although Fordstead Lane in Barnby Dun remains closed due to flood waters.

“We are aware of the inclement weather forecast for the weekend and into next week, our teams are closely monitoring the situation and we will provide any updates required to residents as soon as possible.

“With colder temperatures also forecast, our gritting teams are prepared and ready to ensure our highways are as safe to travel on as possible but please take care when driving – especially on untreated surfaces.”