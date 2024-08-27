Council says proposed accommodation for adults with learning disabilities in Highfields would create “poor standard of living”
Planning officers at Doncaster Council refused the proposal to convert flats in Highfields into a home for adults with learning disabilities this week.
The application proposed to extend a block of four apartments on Coppice Road to create eight apartments with a new roof and parking spaces.
Seven apartments would become housing for adults with learning disabilities, with one to be used by a warden or caretaker.
One nearby resident objected to the proposal, stating concerns over the safety of the area for vulnerable people, and loss of privacy and access for neighbours.
Planning officers shared these concerns, adding that several rooms within the property failed to meet Nationally Described Space Standards.
An officer stated that the proposal was “poorly designed”, and would create a “poor quality of internal accommodation” for residents.
