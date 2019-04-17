Council say Doncaster has seen a ‘marked improvement’ in its reputation as a tourism destination 

Doncaster has seen a ‘marked improvement’ in its reputation as a ‘quality visitor destination’, council bosses have claimed.

Tourism figures at Doncaster Council want to be seen as a ‘major destination within Yorkshire’ and a ‘popular emerging destination nationally by 2022’.

Bosses have set out the council’s first ‘Visitor Economy Strategy’ which highlights six ‘key objectives’ they want to achieve.

The plan will be presented to cabinet members next week.

Council chiefs are keen to build on the borough’s ‘cultural offer’, increase the number of national and international events and promote the town centre as destinations to spend ‘quality time’.

Other objectives include further encouragement for residents to get involved in events and increase overnight stays to ‘embed Doncaster as a true weekend, conference and long stay visitor destination’.

A report seen by councillors lists a number of developments in the pipeline such as the new cinema in Waterdale, railway station forecourt improvements and the new central library in adding to its offer.

But bosses admit that many actions they want to achieve will ‘come from the private sector’ and economics could affect the delivery of key investments such as ‘Brexit and any economic downturn’.

Lorna Reeve, destination manager at Doncaster Council, said: “To create the maximum impact for Doncaster’s reputation and quality of life for its residents, the council must take a major role in leading and co-ordinating tourism and visitor economy related activities.

“A collective Doncaster has a much stronger voice than individual attractions and venues can ever have creating a stronger output, resulting in more visitor spend and overnight stays – with benefits to the economy.

“In order for Doncaster to compete with other towns and cities, it must continue to further invest in its development of key facilities and programming of major events to attract more and more visitors year on year.

“Our vision is that Doncaster, by 2022, will be recognised as a major visitor destination within Yorkshire and will be seen as one of the foremost emerging visitor destinations nationally.”