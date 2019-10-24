Council receive plans for a new Costa coffee drive-thru unit in Doncaster
Plans have been submitted to the council for a new Costa coffee drive-thru unit in Doncaster.
The coffee giant, which has more than 2,400 shops across the UK, has drafted proposal to open another unit on Wheatley Hall Road on the former McCormick Tractors site.
If approved, it will become ninth unit in the borough.
The plan also includes 38 parking spaces, two dedicated disabled spots and assorted greenery which include hedges and 10 trees.
Costa already has shops or units in the railway station, Baxtergate, Waterstones, Frenchgate, Doncaster hospital, Herten Triangle, Lakeside and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Planning agent Vikki Sykes, on behalf of Harworth Estates Investments Limited, said: “The proposals have been carefully considered by the Applicant with a sympathetic layout and design in accordance with the agreed parameter plans in respect of land use, scale and green infrastructure.
“This ensures that a holistic approach to the Riverdale development is taken and the measures proposed will create additional landscaping to the periphery of the site which will enhance biodiversity and will ensure a pleasant frontage as you travel along Wheatley Hall Road.
“Strong elevation treatments ensure visual interest and legibility for the visitor with all traffic and parking directed to the rear of the building.”
Resident have until November 15 to lodge a comment in support or against the application.
To comment, visit https://planning.doncaster.gov.uk/online-applications/ using reference number 19/02508/REM