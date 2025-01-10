Council carry out 18 grit runs and cover 5,000 miles across Doncaster to deal with icy roads
The weather has been extremely cold this week with more ice forecast into the weekend and beyond.
The council’s gritting teams have completed 18 gritting runs since last Friday, and treated well over 5,000 miles, and will be out again over the coming days.
Travelling conditions will remain difficult for the next few days so please take extra care - especially on untreated surfaces - and plan your journeys in advance.
Leave yourself some extra time to defrost the car and for any potential delays due to the conditions.
An AMBER Cold-Health Alert has also been put in place by the UK Health Security Agency, running until next Tuesday.
Everything you need to know about dealing with the cold weather, from keeping warm and well, to welcoming warm spaces in your community to gritting routes are on the email update here.
