Conversion of Cantley house into children’s supported living accomodation approved

By Shannon Mower
Published 11th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
An application to convert a property in a Doncaster village into a home for learning disabled children has been approved by the local authority.

Planning officers at Doncaster Council approved an application to convert a property in Cantley into supported living accommodation for learning disabled children last week.

The property on Church Lane will be managed by Thrive Care Solutions, a provider of specialist children’s accommodation.

It will be occupied by up to three children, with two or three staff members present at all times.

Church Lane Cantley. Credit: Google ImagesChurch Lane Cantley. Credit: Google Images
Church Lane Cantley. Credit: Google Images

No alterations will be made to the property, with its five existing parking spaces to be utilised.

A representative of Thrive Care Solutions stated that the company aims to create “homely, family style” accommodation.

Planning officers ruled that the property was suitable for use as a children’s home, being in a safe area with ample outdoor amenity space.

They added that the proposal would have minimal impact on neighbouring residents.

