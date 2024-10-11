Conversion of Cantley house into children’s supported living accomodation approved
Planning officers at Doncaster Council approved an application to convert a property in Cantley into supported living accommodation for learning disabled children last week.
The property on Church Lane will be managed by Thrive Care Solutions, a provider of specialist children’s accommodation.
It will be occupied by up to three children, with two or three staff members present at all times.
No alterations will be made to the property, with its five existing parking spaces to be utilised.
A representative of Thrive Care Solutions stated that the company aims to create “homely, family style” accommodation.
Planning officers ruled that the property was suitable for use as a children’s home, being in a safe area with ample outdoor amenity space.
They added that the proposal would have minimal impact on neighbouring residents.
