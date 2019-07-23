The proposed development area

Applicant Matthew Dale had a scheme rejected by members of the planning committee to build a property in the grounds of the Chateau Renee residence off Sutton Road in Campsall.

Following a site visit, Coun Iris Beech proposed to reject the plan on the basis highways concerns due to moving access to the property closer to the junction with Burghwallis Road and Sutton Road.

Coun George Derx said he witnessed a near miss close to the application site and also voted against the recommendation of the officer.

Concerns were also raised around the impact of trees.

Campsall resident Clare Hughes, who spoke against the application, also said the plan went against the character of the village.

She said: “This is a two storey development. All the other homes in the vicinity are bungalows. This will have a detrimental impact on the area and compromises the Norton parish plan.

“Developments should preserve of enhance the conservation area and this doesn’t do that.”

Norton and Campsall Parish Council also opposed the development raising concerns with cars exiting the site onto a busy junction and the ‘limited village infrastructure cannot support any additional properties’.

Mr Dale said he worked closely with planning and highways officers to come to an acceptable who both were in agreements the application should be approved.

Opposing the development, Campsall resident Angela Machin said: “I want to stress that the infrastructure of the area cannot cope with the original and revised proposals.

“The current boundary of Chateau Renee is set back from the roadway to avoid cars entering and leaving the property impeding the roadway.

“To bring the boundary forward will impact on the flow of traffic through the village from all directions, especially as it is so close to the junction of Burghwallis Lane.”

Planning case officer Elizabeth Maw, said: “A house within the front garden is acceptable in principle and complies with planning policies.“The submitted site plan demonstrates it is possible to build a house in the front garden without causing harm to residential amenity, the character of the area or highway safety.