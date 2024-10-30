City of Doncaster Council receives 2024 Moonshot Grant from Remake Learning.

City of Doncaster Council has been selected as the first international partner to receive a 2024 National Moonshot Grant provided by Remake Learning, the leading free peer network for educators and innovators.

The grant will help support City of Doncaster Council in meeting its Thriving People, Places and Planet mission and to drive forward inclusive learning where all residents have equitable access to a range of high-quality learning opportunities.

The £35,000 grant funding will be used to deliver a creative programme entitled ‘Food for Thought’ and will be targeted at addressing community-level challenges through the power of intergenerational, cross-cultural learning.

As one of 10 grantees for the 2024 programme, City of Doncaster Council was selected by Remake Learning to receive funding for its programme which will take on the challenges of poverty, healthy eating, community cohesion, and environmental sustainability, through delivering a variety of practical, hands-on, all-age learning experiences.

These will cover topics ranging from food science, ecology, and sustainability to cooking methods, growing methods, and to culture, religion, and geography.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be the first international recipient of a National Moonshot Grant from Remake Learning. This support will help us extend the school’s role as a nucleus for lifelong skills development by creating physical spaces for communities to come together and engage in learning activities related to their passions and interests,” said Cabinet member for Equalities, Education and Skills, Councillor Sue Farmer.

Since 2021, Remake Learning has awarded over $3.5 million to more than 50 projects through its Moonshot Grant programme.

This cohort of national projects is generously supported by The Grable Foundation, Richard King Mellon Foundation, The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Siegel Family Endowment, and The Heinz Endowments. The grants provide resources to help educators approach the future with boldness. This year’s grantees hail from the Pittsburgh region and across the United States and internationally and were all participants in Remake Learning’s Forge Futures Summit that was held in partnership with AASA in May 2024.

During the Summit, they joined over 200 of the world’s public school leaders, learning scientists, tech developers, community organizers, and policymakers in Pittsburgh to explore the boundaries of the current education system.

The grant period will run from November 1, 2024 - October 31, 2025. In addition to funding, Moonshot participants will have the opportunity to convene for a 1-hour virtual design workshop twice during this period and work with the Remake Learning team and fellow peers to address new and persisting challenges in education.

“From afterschool programmes and community connections to youth engagement and AI-enhanced learning, the National Moonshot Grant recipients are a strong representation of the initiatives driving the future of education,” said Tyler Samstag, Executive Director of Remake Learning.

“At Remake Learning, we are committed to supporting the growth of these programmes and thrilled to convene this new cohort to collaboratively bring the next big ideas to life.”

To learn more about the Moonshot Grant programme and how to get involved please visit the dedicated website: https://remakelearning.org/our-network/special-projects/moonshot-grants/.