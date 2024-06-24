Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of the City of Doncaster Council online services will be unavailable today (Monday June 24).

Maps and some online forms will be between 8am and noon due to essential maintenance.

The following online forms will be unavailable to use during this time:

Land Drainage

Excessive No. of HGVs

Illegal/Dangerous Skips

Winter Gritting (Service)

Traffic Calming Measures

Congestion - Reported

Hedge Needs Cutting

Dog Foul Stenciling

Faulty Traffic Lights

Graffiti

Play Equipment

Dumped Rubbish

Road Traffic Accidents

Spillages

Littering

Trees

Grass Needs Cutting

Street Cleaning

Overflowing Council Bin

Hypodermic Needles

Dead Animal

Dog Fouling

Pothole

Pavement Defect

Faulty Streetlight

Faulty Bollard

Highways Works Request

Gully Problems

Missing Damaged Cover

Street and Road Signage

Street Light Column Move

Grit Bin Refill

Structural Issue

Street Furniture

Road Markings

Trip

Dropped Kerb requests

Road Queries

Road Closure

Highway Obstruction reports

Flooding

Pest Control Commercial - One Off Visit

Planning Complaint

Anti Social Behaviour In Progress

Anti Social Behaviour Already Happened

Report a found dog

Report a stray dog

Please also note the following maps will be unavailable:

Licensing Register Map

Register of Land Owner Declarations Map

Walking Map

Houses in Multiple Occupation Article 4 Interactive Map

Check Licences in Doncaster

Local Plan policies Map

Hedgerow Map