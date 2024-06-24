City of Doncaster Council online services unavailable
Maps and some online forms will be between 8am and noon due to essential maintenance.
The following online forms will be unavailable to use during this time:
Land Drainage
Excessive No. of HGVs
Illegal/Dangerous Skips
Winter Gritting (Service)
Traffic Calming Measures
Congestion - Reported
Hedge Needs Cutting
Dog Foul Stenciling
Faulty Traffic Lights
Graffiti
Play Equipment
Dumped Rubbish
Road Traffic Accidents
Spillages
Littering
Trees
Grass Needs Cutting
Street Cleaning
Overflowing Council Bin
Hypodermic Needles
Dead Animal
Dog Fouling
Pothole
Pavement Defect
Faulty Streetlight
Faulty Bollard
Highways Works Request
Gully Problems
Missing Damaged Cover
Street and Road Signage
Street Light Column Move
Grit Bin Refill
Structural Issue
Street Furniture
Road Markings
Trip
Dropped Kerb requests
Road Queries
Road Closure
Highway Obstruction reports
Flooding
Pest Control Commercial - One Off Visit
Planning Complaint
Anti Social Behaviour In Progress
Anti Social Behaviour Already Happened
Report a found dog
Report a stray dog
Please also note the following maps will be unavailable:
Licensing Register Map
Register of Land Owner Declarations Map
Walking Map
Houses in Multiple Occupation Article 4 Interactive Map
Check Licences in Doncaster
Local Plan policies Map
Hedgerow Map
A spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.”
