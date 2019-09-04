Children's school results are improving say Doncaster Council education bosses
Children are achieving better results in schools across Doncaster with early years learning rising above the national average for the first time, new figures show.
Documents drawn up by education bosses at Doncaster Council showed improvements in GCSE, A Level and pupils taking tests in primary schools.
Education chiefs outlined a 'considerable improvement' in the percentage of Doncaster pupils achieving a standard pass of grade 4+ in both English and maths GCSE.
Provisional results suggest a four percentage point improvement in the number of pupils achieving a standard pass in English and maths and Fourteen out of 17 secondary schools have showed an improvement in this area, bosses said.
The number of primary schools increased scores when testing Year 1 pupils on phonics. In 2018, 34 primary schools achieved results below the national average but this fell to 16 in 2019.
Key Stage 1 results in reading, writing and maths, closed the gap nearer to the national average - either one of two percentage points away. Figures also show Doncaster is below the regional average for the amount of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) by the time they turn 16.
Those without any further education placement fell to 5.7 per cent in July 2019 - down from 16.2 per cent in September 2018.
Paul Ruane, head of learning provision at Doncaster Council, said: "Better test and exam outcomes will help children and young people to pursue their ambitions.
"Improved outcomes help all children and young people to make the most of the opportunities offered by the borough.
"Children and young people benefit from improved education and attending local schools with improved standards and improved outcomes help children to make the best possible start in life."