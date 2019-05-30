Children's boss Damian Allen suggested for interim Doncaster Council chief executive job

The top candidate to take over outgoing chief executive Jo Miller has been revealed.

A panel has chosen Doncaster Council's children and adult social care boss Damian Allen to take over the role on a interim basis for a maximum of one year.

Councillors are set to attend an extraordinary meeting to vote on the suggested appointment on Thursday, June 6.

Outgoing chief executive Jo Miller announced earlier in the year she was stepping down to take a similar role in New Zealand.

If the vote is carried, Allen will officially take over on July 1.

Allen joined Doncaster Council as director of people - which includes health and social care and education in 2015 from the island of Jersey.

Before that, he held the top education job at Knowsley Council in Merseyside.

Allen is one of Doncaster Council's top earners pulling in £124,000 in basic salary with a £18,840 pension contribution.

Jill Parker, assistant director for human resources, communications and executive, said: "In view of the council’s significant transformational agenda specifically around its ambitious people and place model, and the timescale to recruit, it was deemed appropriate to seek an interim appointment.

"This will be for a period of up to 12 months to allow for a full recruitment process to take place, and will be subject to a permanent appointment being made within the time frame via the council’s established and approved chief officer recruitment practice.

"Following an internal expression of interest process, final interviews were held by an established panel from the Chief Officers Appointments Committee (COAC).

"A recommended decision was made to offer this role to Damian Allen, subject to ratification at this meeting of full council."