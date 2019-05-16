Chance to celebrate buying locally during Love Your Local Market Fortnight at St John’s Market in Scunthorpe

A celebration in praise of shopping locally is taking place in North Lincolnshire this month with Love Your Local Market fortnight.

Now in its eighth year, the international Love Your Local Market campaign, which runs from May 17 to May 30, aims to encourage residents to shop local and support their markets, and help those thinking of becoming market traders to take up stalls.

This year, Scunthorpe’s new St John’s Market is centre stage with a host of events and activities for shoppers and visitors to get involved in.

During the fortnight, every time you buy something from one of the traders in St John’s Market, you will receive a raffle ticket and be in with a chance of winning one of three cash prizes at the end of the campaign.

There’s no limit to the amount of raffle tickets you can receive, so get shopping and increase your chances of winning!

Once you’ve received your tickets, head to the information desk on the ground floor to register your details against your ticket numbers so we can contact you if you win.

On Friday May 17, to celebrate the start of Love Your Local Market fortnight, the Oasis café, Emilia’s Bar and other stalls in the Food Court are open until 8.30pm.

During half term week, the market’s younger visitors can enjoy free story-telling sessions on Friday May 31 on the ground floor with the council’s Words Count team at 9.30am, 10am, 10.30am, 11am and 11.30am.

As well as the usual wealth of stalls, decorations and bunting will welcome shoppers to North Lincolnshire’s other markets in Ashby and Brigg during the fortnight, and live music will entertain the crowds at Brigg Farmers’ Market on Saturday May 25.

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Coun Rob Waltham, said: “Markets are at the heart of our communities and we’re joining the Love Your Local Market campaign once again to showcase our fantastic market offer in North Lincolnshire.

“St John’s Market only opened a couple of months ago but has received overwhelming support from local residents and is bringing in visitors from out of our area to shop in Scunthorpe town centre.

“As people are becoming more aware of the impact our shopping habits have on the environment, shopping locally and supporting our market traders is a fantastic way to shop sustainably.”

Those interested in starting their own business and taking up a market stall can also get advice and guidance from our Business Support Team. The team will be in St John’s Market on May 30.