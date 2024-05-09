Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors in a Doncaster ward have called upon the borough’s mayor to accelerate several outstanding repairs in a primary school.

During a visit to Hayfield Lane Primary School last week, councillors in Finningley were given insight into several outstanding repairs posing risks on the site.

They were shown the extent of mould growing within the roof of the building, which has damaged several ceilings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The library and several other parts of the school are now closed to pupils as a safety measure, due to the risk of ceilings crumbling during school hours.

Councillor Steve Cox, left, on a visit to the school to see the extent of repairs required

In addition, water reportedly leaks through several light fixtures in the school while electrical issues have plunged some areas into darkness.

Councillors expressed their dismay on their Facebook group, which represents the ward’s three Conservative members.

They wrote: “Come on Doncaster Council, Ros Jones you are ignoring the problem and the headteacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The head told us today that funding is available from government but would need to be applied for from the local authority.

“Why would they not do that? We make the point over and over again.

“We have recently seen a contract that states the occupier of the site looks after day to day maintenance.

“Anything major is down to the authority. Why is the authority moving this school down the pecking order?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issue garnered the attention of the constituency’s Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.

He shared that he had written a letter to the council, asking them to take “urgent remedial action”.

On Tuesday (May 7), Mayor Ros Jones shared that a request for emergency funding for the repairs from the government had been denied.

Responding to the criticisms from the MP and councillors, she said: “City of Doncaster Council places utmost priority on the health and safety of all pupils and staff in its schools and completes regular condition surveys, risk assessments and action plans to address identified issues with its school buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Colleagues have been working closely with Hayfield Lane Primary School for some time regarding a number of maintenance issues, including the status of the lower site roof, which has been kept under regular review, with any concerns dealt with in a timely and proportionate way.

“City of Doncaster Council currently has responsibility for 24 maintained schools across the city, with a total assigned budget from the Department for Education (DfE) of £902,000 to cover any improvement or maintenance work in all of those schools for the financial year of 2024/25.

“This has been allocated, based on assessed need, to 33 projects covering each of the 24 schools and some Family Hubs. Currently, Hayfield Lane Primary School has already been assigned £167,000 from this budget.

“Our officers are looking at options for a new roof for Hayfield Lane Primary School and proceeding with a plan to get this in place subject to approvals and sourcing of funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, early estimates suggest this will cost in excess of £1million and unlike small academy trusts, the council are not eligible to apply for any further funding on top of the already assigned £902,000.

“I will be writing to both the Chancellor and Secretary of State for Education, as it is simply not fair that Hayfield Primary is not eligible for emergency funding from government whereas the same school under an academy trust would be eligible.

“As a council we receive £902,000 from government to cover all 24 of our LA maintained schools across Doncaster. It is no wonder that schools across the country are crumbling - our education system, NHS and wider public services have been underfunded for over a decade.

“We will continue to work closely with Hayfield Lane Primary School to ensure the safety of all pupils, and whilst the process is ongoing to hopefully fully replace the roof in time, we will continue to monitor and maintain the existing roof to a safe standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“City of Doncaster Council continue to engage with the DfE who are reassured by the range of actions taken to date and ongoing commitment to support the school.”

Councillors have disputed the claim that the council has “worked closely” with the school, citing concerns from the headteacher over its involvement.