Bar owner prosecuted after ignoring Doncaster Council's enforcement action over big screen

A shot of the big screen that has been installed outside at the Corner Pocket in Mexborough

The Corner Pocket in Mexborough is in hot water again with DMBC over a large outdoor screen in the beer garden and a steel structure to the side of the premises.

Council bosses have said the bar has ignored two enforcement notices and a prosecution is said to be in progress.

A complaint was received around the erection of a building to the side of the Bank Street bar and council officers found a black shipping container and a steel structure with woodendecking had been erected to the side of the property.

Documents show that two enforcement notices were served. Since being served, the council received two appeals from the government’s planning inspectorate but they later ruled in favour of the council.

Planning officers then said the Corner Pocket had 50 days to remove the decking, box mounted roller shutters and to remove the rest of the development and reinstate the original wall by May 17.

Two further site visits were carried out after the date had passed and officers said they found that both enforcement notices had been ignored and the development was still in place. A prosecution is now pending.

On the outdoor screen, a DMBC planning enforcement spokesman said: “During these visits, it was established that further development had taken place with the creation of a beer garden to the lower level of the premises, and a large outdoor screen had been installed in the beer garden, all without planning permission.

“The owners were asked to submit a planning application for the beer garden and to remove the screen, but no further correspondence has been received. Investigations are ongoing.”

The pub was closed down for a time and later reopened back in September 2020 after a man was seriously injured following an early hours attack.

The owners were not available when contacted for comment.

