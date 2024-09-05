Armthorpe beautician operating without planning permission authorised to continue

A beautician in a Doncaster town has been given planning permission to continue services after operating without it for three months.

On Wednesday (4 September), planning officers at Doncaster Council granted permission for the change of use of a former betting shop on Church Street in Armthorpe.

The applicant had already converted the site into beautician Dermacy Clinic in June this year, prior to securing planning permission.

Despite the unauthorised action, officers ruled that the change of use plans submitted were acceptable within planning policy.

The ground-floor site was previously home to Mark Jarvis Bookmakers ahead of its closure.

No internal alterations have taken place to form the new beautician, which contains four treatment rooms, a reception and staff facilities.

New signage has been installed on the outside of the building, which is in character with previous signage at the betting shop.

The site will continue to operate from 10am until 7am Monday to Friday and 10am until 5pm on Saturdays.

Armthorpe Parish Council submitted an objection to the application, writing: “The applicant has disregarded the planning process and operated without any planning permission for several months.

“I hope that this issue will be taken into consideration before a decision is reached.”

No objections were submitted by neighbouring residents or council officers.

Planning officers stated that the beautician will be compatible with the previous betting shop in terms of business activity, noise and footfall.

They added that it is unlikely it will create any additional traffic or impact residential amenity.