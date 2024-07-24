Application submitted to host annual pride event on park in Wheatley
Next Monday (29 July) Doncaster Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee will consider a licensing application to host an annual LGBTQ Pride event in Wheatley.
If approved, the festival would take place on one day every August on Wheatley’s Town Field.
A licence to host events on the site was granted earlier this month, although applications for specific events are still required.
The licence would allow applicant The Bar Hire Company Ltd to host live entertainment and sell alcohol during the event.
It would run from 10am to 10pm, with a maximum capacity of 14,999 attendees.
Three residents submitted objections to the plans, stating concerns over potential increased traffic, parking issues, noise disruption and disruption from intoxicated guests during and after the event.
The applicant has stated that entertainment stages and external lighting will be positioned to minimise disruption to nearby residents.
