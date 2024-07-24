Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application to host a new pride festival in a Doncaster suburb is set to be considered next week.

Next Monday (29 July) Doncaster Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee will consider a licensing application to host an annual LGBTQ Pride event in Wheatley.

If approved, the festival would take place on one day every August on Wheatley’s Town Field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A licence to host events on the site was granted earlier this month, although applications for specific events are still required.

An application has been submitted to host an annual pride event on the park in Wheatley.

The licence would allow applicant The Bar Hire Company Ltd to host live entertainment and sell alcohol during the event.

It would run from 10am to 10pm, with a maximum capacity of 14,999 attendees.

Three residents submitted objections to the plans, stating concerns over potential increased traffic, parking issues, noise disruption and disruption from intoxicated guests during and after the event.