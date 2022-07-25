Council 100 miles away takes control of massive solar farm in Doncaster

Warrington Council is set to pay £63.5 million for the site at Warren Farm near Dunsville and recently approved the plans at a meeting earlier this month.

Planning permission was granted in 2021 with firm Enso Energy requesting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion from Doncaster Council for the 300 acre development.

The solar farm will be located adjacent to Dunsville Quarry directly north and the M18 along the southern boundary.

A council nearly 100 miles away has taken control of a massive Doncaster solar farm - but this is ‘good news’ for the borough’, say DMBC bosses.

DMBC bosses said this would boost the areas green energy capability where Doncaster already ranks 9th in the country for the number of solar panels.

The development includes the construction, operation, maintenance and decommissioning of a ground-mounted solar farm with an export capacity of up to 49.9 megawatts (MW) for distribution to the National Grid.

It would include solar photovoltaic panels, underground cabling and battery storage housed in shipping containers or similar.

The facility would operate for a temporary time period of about 40 years.

A document submitted to DMBC at the time said the proposed solar farm would “make an important contribution to achieving legally binding national targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and local climate targets by 2040.

Dan Swaine, director of economy and environment at DMBC, said: “This is good news for Doncaster. This development was given planning permission in February 2021 and has since been waiting for a worthy investor.

“Doncaster is a key contributor to renewable energy generation in the region and is placed 9th of all 406 UK Local Authorities for the number of solar PV installations, with 7,311 homes/buildings utilising them.

“The recently approved solar farm is one of the largest in the north of England and we have the highest level of installed wind energy generation in South Yorkshire, with 61MW, greater than the combined wind energy generation across the rest of South Yorkshire.