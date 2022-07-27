Construction starts on council homes in Doncaster with ‘older generations in mind’

Twenty new purpose built affordable homes are under construction off Cooke Street and Truman Street in Bentley adjacent to the existing Housing21 scheme at Minden Court.

When complete, the development which is designed with the older generation in mind, will comprise of six one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments alongside eight two-bedroomed bungalows.

The development will be completed using ‘Modern Methods of Construction’ (MMC) and new tenants could be moving in as early as Spring 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing and business, councillor Glyn Jones, said the council were looking to improve its housing offer to older people and those with physical disabilities.

All units will be constructed off site and will be delivered completely finished, right down to the electrics, plumbing and interior paintwork.

Contractors M-AR then complete the project with external cladding and landscaping.

The homes come as part of Doncaster Council’s five-year Housing Delivery Plan – which was approved by Cabinet in January 2021.

It aims to deliver more affordable homes, through the Housing Association Development Programme, the Council House Build Programme (CHBP) and via s106 Planning Agreements – all by 2025.

As part of the programme, a number of other sites have been earmarked for development of council houses as well as a ‘major refit’ scheme to properly insulate DMBC’s housing stock.

Council bosses said that all of the 20 Bentley units will be available as ‘affordable renting’ homes.

Deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing and business, councillor Glyn Jones, said: “As part of the five year Housing Delivery Plan, we’re always looking to improve our housing offer to older people and those within our communities with physical disabilities.

“These new homes meet those objectives and local residents will benefit massively.

“We are currently facing a cost of living crisis and with residents struggling with rising costs, these homes will focus on affordable rents and energy efficiency whilst also protecting and enhancing the natural environment through sustainable development.