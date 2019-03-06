Concerns about the impact on immigration policies due to the Windrush generation

Caroline Flint, MP for Don Valley, has expressed her concerns about the ongoing management of the Windrush generation as a new report by the Public Accounts Committee is released today.

The report criticises the Home Office for a lack of concern about the real-world impact of its immigration policies, which has been compounded by a systemic failure to keep accurate records.

Doncaster Don Valley MP Caroline Flint

This was only made worse by the Home Office’s lack of action when there were clear warnings that members of the Windrush generation, many of whom were elderly and vulnerable, were being denied their rights.

Said Caroline: “As part of the inquiry, I listened to testimonies from members of the Windrush generation who have been affected by the Government’s mismanagement of the situation.

“Having been an MP for 22 years, I know that some cases are resolved quite quickly, but some have taken years – far too long. Part of it is about getting a Department or organisation to listen to what you are trying to say, rather than hearing back “computer says no.”

“The Home Office cannot continue to stagger from crisis to crisis. We need an efficient, well-resourced immigration service that assists British citizens, and those who have the right to be here, whilst efficiently removing those who don’t. If we had that, this Windrush episode might never have happened.

“If you have been affected by this issue and need help, please contact my office on 01302 623330 or email caroline.flint.mp@parliament.uk.”