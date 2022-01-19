Citizens Advice teams up with Mexborough food bank to support and advise people using food banks

Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough have announced they are working in partnership with Food aware to offer their service users advice and support in order to resolve the issues causing them to need to use the food bank services.

The new partnership will offer free confidential and impartial advice on benefits, debts, budgeting, energy and income maximisation.

James Woods Operations Manager at Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough, said:

“ This is a great opportunity for us to work with the food aware team to offer the much needed advice and support to clients attending the Mexborough food bank.

"Our qualified advisers can advise on a range of issues. By helping people with the underlying cause of their problems and making sure they don’t get worse we aim to reduce dependency on the food banks already stretched service.

"We also strongly believe speaking to someone who can help you find a way forward will improve people's finances and wellbeing. We look forward to working with Sean and his team.

Sean Gibbons, Managing Director of Food AWARE CIC added: “I am delighted that Food AWARE are partnering with Citizens Advice and Mexborough Foodbank in this positive opportunity offering real and practical advice and support across Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough.

“Funded by Well Doncaster/Doncaster Council this service will help people get back on track with their finances.