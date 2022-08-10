Changes ahead on how rubbish tips are run in the future across Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) contract has been in place since October 2018 and is delivered in partnership with Barnsley and Rotherham councils.

In October 2023, the current contract expires and waste officers from the three boroughs have been ‘exploring the options’ available for ‘future service delivery’.

Waste bosses in Doncaster said if the service they want to provide was done in house, it would increase costs between 34 and 47 per cent.

A private provider could be soon running tips across Doncaster.

Bosses say the new contract will provide a ‘modernised and efficient service’ embracingnew equipment, technology and digital infrastructure to improve the service experience for residents.

This aims to include the use of digital technology to provide a more ‘streamlinedcustomer friendly’ system, generating ‘real time information and monitoring to improve site accessibility and better manage waiting times’.

It will also allow the gathering of service analytics data, including vehicle volumes and flows at each site to support ‘customer experience’.

The new contract will also potentially include a commercial waste offering at targeted sites for a range of materials which may include:

Inert waste such as building rubble Asbestos Plasterboard Wood Green waste Cardboard Waste electronic and electrical equipment Residual waste

The new contract will also allow provision of community skips that will be available for hire by community groups and partner organisations to support action/clean-up days.

A ‘soft market testing document’ sent to potential providers includes options on the implementation and delivery of a number of new service developments.

These include:

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Hosting and managing a digital customer registration system(s) including a residents registration scheme that will enable cross border use of tips within Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley , widening choice. The introduction of a commercial waste offer for local businesses based within the three areas. Options for hard to recycle materials, such as mattresses, carpets and paints, dependant on market availability

Kellie Hopkins, assistant director for the environment at DMBC, said: “From a cost perspective, modelling shows that developing an in-house service would likely increase costs significantly.

“The modelling compares current costs within the partnership arrangement compared to the likely best- and worst-case scenarios of bringing the service inhouse.

“Due to the decreased general efficiencies of operating alone alongside a reduction in the tonnes of waste and recyclables, there would be a significant increase in annual costs estimated at between 34 and 47 per cent.