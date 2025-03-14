Campaign to stop Reform winning in Doncaster is launched

A campaign to stop Nigel Farage’s Reform winning seats in Doncaster at the upcoming council and mayoral elections has been launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protesters gathered at the C-View Centre in Church View to listen to a number of guest speakers who are against the party, which is fielding candidates across all wards at the upcoming elections on May 1.

However, the party has yet to announce its candidate for the mayoral election, which will be held on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Stand Up To Racism wants to thwart the party’s attempt to win seats and a spokesperson said: “The campaign will look to persuade people to use their vote against Reform, reducing their chances of winning council seats and the mayoralty.

Campaigners against Reform have kicked off their campaign in Doncaster.

“The campaign will bring people together from across communities to stand up to Reform’s racist scapegoating.

“We need to make it clear that Reform does not represent working people. Reform will attack our NHS and their MPs voted against workers’ rights in parliament.

"All they offer is racist scapegoating to defend their rich friends and donors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The people of Doncaster deserve better than Reform. Stand Up To Racism will be campaigning across the area to set out an alternative to the politics of division.

"After the racist riots in the summer, communities came together to reject the far right and we must continue to reject them in all forms.

"The recent chaos in Reform is showing that if we apply pressure to them, they will crack. We can and will win, if we come together.”

Weyman Bennett, Stand Up To Racism National Co-Convenor said: “We’ve seen what happens when we come together – after last summer’s racist riots, our communities stood strong against division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now, Reform UK wants to spread more hate while ignoring the real struggles of working people.

"We need to expose their lies and make sure they have no place in our councils or communities.

"That’s why the campaign launch is so important.

"It’s a chance to unite, to organise, and to show that Doncaster rejects racism.”

Sabby Dhalu, Stand Up To Racism National Co-Convenor said: “Reform UK is nothing but a party of division, scapegoating, and attacks on working people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They use racism to distract from their true agenda – protecting the wealthy while attacking our NHS, workers' rights, and public services.

"But we won’t let them get away with it. We want to build a movement that shuts down Reform before they gain more ground! If we unite we can stop Reform winning in Doncaster.”

Speakers included Laura Billington Stones - Doncaster NEU District President, Sabby Dhalu - Stand Up To Racism National Co-Convenor, James Church - Doncaster CWU, John Westmoreland - Stop the War Coalition San Senik - ASLEF District Vice-Chair and Patrick Talbot, a former miner

Last week, the party unveiled a huge field of candidates for the upcoming council elections, but party officials have yet to announce a candidate for the mayoral election on the same day, but have insisted Reform will be fielding a candidate.