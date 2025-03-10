Campaign to stop Reform UK winning in Doncaster set to be launched

A campaign aiming to stop Nigel Farage’s Reform UK winning in Doncaster at the upcoming mayoral and council elections is set to be launched this week.

Doncaster Stand Up To Racism has announced its intentions to campaign against Reform, holding a launch meeting in Doncaster later this week.

The Stop Reform UK Winning In Donny rally will be held at the C-View Centre in Church Way from 7pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “Bring yourself, your friends and colleagues to find out how you can get involved in pushing back the far right in Doncaster.

"They don’t stand for you, they will only look after their rich mates.”

Guest speakers will include Stand Up To Racism national co-convenor Sabby Dahlu, Doncaster NEU’s Laura Billington Stones, John Westmoreland of the Stop The War Coalition and ex-miner Patrick Talbot.

The party has set its sights on Doncaster, with leader Nigel Farage making a number of visits to the city in recent years, hosting UKIP, Brexit Party and Reform UK conferences in the city.

Last week, the party unveiled a large field of candidates for the May 1 poll, aiming to contest every seat up for grabs across Doncaster.

However, an announcement on a mayoral candidate has yet to be made.

