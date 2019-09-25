Call for crossings on Doncaster road where pedestrians ‘take their life into their hands'

Locals believe the amount of traffic on the A638 through the town has increased since the new airport link road was built and the number of cars can leave mums and their children struggling to cross the road near the schools.

And yet there is only one crossing on the carriageway through the whole of Bawtry.

Residents have told the Doncaster Free Press about the issues they face at one of our recent meet the team drop in session at the town’s library.

Traffic on Doncaster Road, Bawtry

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheila Burkill, a resident and retired bakery worker, said: “It’s often huge lorries and trailers coming through the town, and yet there is only one pedestrian crossing along the road, on Doncaster Road, near the Womack’s shop.

“We really need another crossing. You can take you life into your hands trying to cross that road.

Another resident, Denise Camplejohn, agreed there were problems crossing and thought a lower speed limit would be a possible solution. And resident Geoffrey Homer added he thought there were more lorries on the road than in the past.

One mum, who asked not to be named, said there was no longer a school crossing patrol near the schools in the town.

She said: “I’ve got a six year old and a seven year old, and it is terrible trying to get across the road because of the lorries and cars. I know a lot of parents are annoyed that there’s no crossing near Mayflower school. I had heard that the council wouldn’t put on in because there has not been an accident.”

Gill Gillies, assistant director of environment at Doncaster Council, said: “The assessment method used for pedestrian crossings is based on the volume of traffic and pedestrians, together with road safety information and any physical constraints or existing facilities in a particular location.