Boris Johnson's Brexit bus 'lie' court appeal delayed - because judge is Ed Miliband's wife

Boris Johnson’s appeal against a court summons over claims he lied during the EU referendum has been delayed – because the judge is Doncaster MP Ed Miliband’s wife.

According to national newspaper reports, Justine Thornton QC – the wife of the Doncaster North MP – has had to recuse herself from presiding over the case due to her political connection.

Ed Miliband with his wife Justine Thornton.

Last week, the Conservative leadership candidate was ordered to appear in court to face accusations of misconduct in public office in a private prosecution case brought by Remain campaigner Marcus Ball.

The case centres on the slogan on the side of a bus which said that leaving the EU would save the UK £350 million a week which could be used to fund the NHS.

