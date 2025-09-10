Bookies announce odds on Doncaster MPs becoming next deputy Labour leader

Bookies have given odds on two Doncaster MPs becoming the next deputy Labour leader – even though neither have thrown their hats into the ring.

The race to replace Angela Rayner is on – and is currently shaping up to be a two-horse contest between Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and former Commons leader Lucy Powell, according to the bookmakers.

With the deadline for nominations for the contest fast approaching, bookmakers have reacted quickly according to odds insight by whataretheodds.co.uk, shortening Phillipson’s odds to 4/7, reflecting her strong position and momentum.

Powell is second favourite at 2/1, with Emily Thornberry at 12/1 and Alison McGovern at 14/1 the best of the rest at double figure prices.

Bookies have listed the odds on John Healey or Ed Miliband becoming next deputy Labour leader.

But two Doncaster MPs are also on the list – with Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) and John Healey (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough) quoted by the bookies.

Phillipson has emerged as the early frontrunner, securing the backing of 44 colleagues as of 6pm on Tuesday, while Powell, who was recently sacked by Sir Keir Starmer in his post-election reshuffle, is close behind on 35.

Further back in the field, Bell Ribeiro-Addy at 25/1 has eight nominations, Dame Emily Thornberry has seven (12/1), and Paula Barker has three at 20/1

Next Deputy Labour Leader Odds

Bridget Phillipson – 4/7

Lucy Powell – 2/1

Emily Thornberry – 12/1

Alison McGovern – 14/1

Paula Barker – 20/1

Bell Ribeiro-Addy – 25/1

Alistair Carns – 25/1

Ed Miliband - 25/1

David Lammy – 25/1

Dawn Butler – 28/1

Louise Haigh – 28/1

Pat McFadden – 33/1

Douglas Alexander – 33/1

Hilary Benn – 33/1

John Healey – 33/1

Ellie Reeves – 33/1

Shabana Mahmood – 33/1

Yvette Cooper – 40/1

Jess Phillips – 40/1

Wes Streeting – 40/1

Torsten Bell – 50/1

Rachel Reeves – 60/1

Lisa Nandy – 60/1

Dave James, odds insight expert at whataretheodds.co.uk comments: "With Phillipson and Powell holding a significant lead in both nominations and betting markets, the battle for the deputy leadership appears to be narrowing rapidly.

"Phillipson’s strong early support reflects her high profile role in the cabinet and close working relationship with Starmer during the general election campaign. Powell, meanwhile, has positioned herself as a candidate for change, appealing to MPs who want a stronger voice for the parliamentary party."