Beaten Doncaster election candidate vows to fight on to clean up community
Daniel Barwell was aiming to be elected to the Wheatley and Intake ward at last week’s City of Doncaster Council elections.
Mr Barwell, formerly a Labour councillor, was forced to quit over a drugs conviction in 2022, said: “Thank you so much to the 444 people who voted for me. It honestly means so much to have your faith.
“I know I've not had the best history but I thought I might stand a chance of redeeming myself over the last few years but it does hit a little to lose by so much to people who don't actually live in our area or aren't actually particularly active in our community – and coming not much above people who didn't campaign at all.
“I will still try to accomplish every pledge I made though.
“I'll continue to support our local groups, I'll continue to fight for Wheatley Library, to protect Sandall Beat and to finally get the club in Clay Lane demolished and I'll continue making sure everyone in our ward gets the support they need.
“The fact we have one in five kids in our ward living in poverty will be something in particular I'm hoping to work on, it's horrible to think and hear of their struggles.
“It'll be a little harder, it'll take a little more work but I'll keep trying at least so it won't be the last of me in our community.”
He is also planning to organise the DN2 awards to recognise “the amazing residents, groups and charities in our community” and added: “If you're interested in helping, sponsoring or have some ideas for it, let me know.”
He added: “I’m going to get started on litter picking 444 bags of rubbish over the next four years, one for each vote.
"Don't want them going to waste entirely so that's my way of paying you awesome people back
“One person can't change a community but a few people together can make a huge difference so if you want to help in any way please get in touch. Together we can do anything!”
