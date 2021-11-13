BBC's Laura Kuenssberg mocked for calling Doncaster MP Ed Miliband climate change 'expert'

The BBC’s political editor spoke to the former Labour leader about the ongoing Tory sleaze scandal and COP26 and in the interview, she described Mr Miliband as a Labour politician who also is “an expert in this field”.

She asked the MP to “sum up” the impact of COP26, and whether it would be “credible” for the summit to commit to reducing global warming.

Guido Fawkes noted Mr Miliband studied PPE at Oxford university and worked as a media researcher for Channel 4’s A Week in Politics before becoming a special adviser, and then a politician.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband.

The outlet mocked the former party leader and said: “To be fair to Miliband, he does have a Master of Science from LSE… in economics.”