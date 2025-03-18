Anti-racism campaigners to target Reform UK in Doncaster this weekend

Anti-racism campaigners in Doncaster will target Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in the city this weekend, ahead of his visit to reveal the party’s mayoral candidate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Doncaster Stand Up To Racism will be joining a nationwide day of action against Reform UK on Saturday (March 22) with a mass leafleting of homes and businesses in Doncaster’s Hexthorpe and Balby North ward.

A spokesperson said: “Join the day of action to stop the rise of the far right Reform party. Their racism and hate has no place in our communities.!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners are being urged to gather in Hexthorpe Park from 11am for the event.

Anti-racism campaigners will target Nigel Farage's Reform UK in Doncaster this weekend.

Last week, Mr Farage revealed he would be personally announcing and endorsing his party’s candidate for the May 1 poll with a huge £5 a head rally for supporters at Doncaster Racecourse.

He has released a video outlining his plans for the visit with Reform planning to field 55 candidates for the City of Doncaster Council elections as well as a high profile mayoral candidate.

In an email to members, Mr Farage confirmed that Reform’s hopeful will be revealed from noon on March 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Farage has long targeted Doncaster and put the city at the top of his list of targets for this year’s election, launching a huge recruiting drive in the city earlier this year.

A recent poll suggests Reform will take control of Doncaster Council in May, winning a whopping 32 seats and taking power from Labour, which the survey suggests would only be left with a handful of seats.