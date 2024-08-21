Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An update of the MPs’ register of interests has revealed how much all four Doncaster representatives earn outside of their salary.

The register has revealed that none of Doncaster’s four Labour MPs earn additional income, while all received donations towards their election campaigns.

MPs are required to register any additional earnings whatsoever including from secondary employment, shares and properties they own.

New MPs were asked to declare interests in the month since they were elected, all of which will stay on the register for a year.

Doncaster's four Labour MPs.

Sally Jameson MP – Doncaster Central

Ms Jameson has not earned any additional income in areas such as employment, shares or property since her election.

Her election campaign was aided by donations of £2,000 from GMB Union and £5,000 from Unite the Union.

Lee Pitcher – Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme

Since his election, Mr Pitcher received a final employment payment of £1,953 from Jacobs UK and a redundancy package of £5,750 from Yorkshire Water.

He has stated that he is no longer employed within these organisations and does not receive any additional income.

His election campaign was aided by donations of £15,000 from an individual and £5,000 from Labour Together Ltd.

John Healey – Rawmarsh and Conisbrough

Mr Healey has not received any additional income within the last year.

The constituency’s Labour Party received donations of £3,000 from the Community Trade Union and a total £10,000 from two individuals for his election campaign.

Think tank Labour Together donated £39,216 throughout the year to support him in his role as Shadow Defence Secretary, a role he has carried through into government.

His wife, Jackie Bate, works as his part-time office manager and is paid through parliamentary expenses.

Ed Miliband MP – Doncaster North

Mr Miliband has not received any additional income within the past year.

Philanthropist Lisbet Rausing donated £233,600 to the central Labour Party over the course of the year to cover staffing costs for his frontbench role.

The Green Finance Institute spent £99,000 to provide policy support on the party’s National Wealth Fund, with a taskforce reporting to Mr Miliband and another MP.

His election campaign was aided with a donation of £2,000 from trade union USDAW.