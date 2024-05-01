"Absolute nonsense": Mayor launches fierce attack on MP over 'pay per mile' misinformation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher said he was “concerned” that Labour were planning to penalise drivers as part of the “climate emergency” and added: “The war on the driver and on cars has already gone too far.”

But Mayor Ros Jones has dismissed Mr Fletcher’s claims as “absolute nonsense” and added: “Once again he is spreading divisive misinformation and trying to mislead the electorate.

"Let me be crystal clear with everyone, I have no plans to implement any type of ‘pay per mile’ scheme in Doncaster - the allegations from Nick Fletcher are completely unfounded and absolute nonsense.”

Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher and Mayor Ros Jones are embroiled in a fresh war of words.

In a lengthy statement, she said: “Residents and businesses of Doncaster may have seen the latest nonsense from Nick Fletcher, the MP for Don Valley in relation to ’Pay Per Mile.’

“Once again he is spreading divisive misinformation in an attempt to distract from the Conservatives disastrous 14 years in government. It is clear from his actions that he is simply trying to mislead the electorate.

“If Nick Fletcher actually did some research to look at the facts he would see that the Mayor of London has stated on a number of occasions that in his own words “A pay-per-mile scheme is not on the table and not on my agenda.”

“Let me be crystal clear with everyone, I have no plans to implement any type of ‘pay per mile’ scheme in Doncaster, the allegations from Nick Fletcher MP are completely unfounded and absolute nonsense.

“I would however direct Nick Fletcher and the people of Doncaster to the words of a representative of his own party, who is now a government minister within the Department for Transport Huw Merriman MP (Conservative) at the Transport Select Committee in February, 2022 where he speaks in support of exploring road pricing.

“Nick speaks of a ‘War on the Motorist’, when it is his own government that continues to push the Active Travel agenda through the ‘Transport Decarbonisation Plan’ that seeks for half of all journeys into town and city centres to be walked or cycled by 2030, proudly promoted by the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson who Nick supported even after he was proved to have lied to Parliament.

“This Active Travel agenda from government has taken resources away from highway repairs.

"As a council we are not against Active Travel, as it helps to support healthier lives and can reduce congestion, but it should not be at the expense of road repairs when we currently have over £150m of highways repairs awaiting funding.

“Once again I ask that Nick does some simple research and looks up the facts before coming out with such nonsense.”

Mr Fletcher had earlier stated: “I am writing to the Mayor of Doncaster for her written assurance. I want it nailed down that this will never happen here in Doncaster. Her war on the driver and on cars has already gone too far. It’s crippling businesses and is highly damaging for our local economy.

"Pay per mile would be the final nail in the coffin.”

“The Labour Mayor here has already copied Labour controlled Wales and has been rolling out a 20mph speed limit across the borough. Try crawling along Broadway in Dunscroft.

"Huge sums have been and are being spent on that. Money from transport that is wasted. Instead this money could and should be used to repair potholes and provide safe crossing places for children at their schools.

“Yet we are told that we have no money available for that because of this woke green agenda.

