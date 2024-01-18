Police 'working closely' with owners of new Doncaster cannabis smoking club

Police say they will be “working closely” with the owners of a new Doncaster club where people will be able to smoke cannabis.

The Cannabis Culture Social Club is set to open in the coming months and organisers say it will offer a “safe space” where “like minded individuals” will be able to gather and use marijuana.

Meanwhile, the owner of the club, which is expected to open in a converted hairdressing salon in Beckett Road, Wheatley later this year has moved to reassure residents - and urged anyone with questions to get in touch.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are aware of the opening of the Cannabis Social Club and Harm Reduction Centre, Culture Cannabis Club, and will be working closely with the premises’ owners to continue to tackle drug related incidents within Doncaster.”

Meanwhile, Dan Taylor, who is behind the venture, has issued a lengthy statment about the aims behind the club.

He said: “The Cannabis Social Club and Harm Reduction Centre is a community-driven initiative aimed at creating a safe and inclusive space for individuals who engage with cannabis responsibly.

"Our primary goals include fostering a sense of community, promoting harm reduction, and providing educational resources on cannabis use.

“Our social club seeks to build a community of like-minded individuals who share an interest in cannabis. We envision a welcoming environment where people can connect, share experiences, and learn from one another. The club will host events, workshops, and gatherings to facilitate these connections and promote a sense of belonging.”

He said the members only club will not sell or produce cannabis, with users bringing their own supplies to the premises.

He added: “One of our key focuses is harm reduction. We are committed to providing resources and information to promote responsible cannabis use.

"Our harm reduction centre will offer educational programmess, counselling services, and materials to help individuals make informed choices about their cannabis consumption.

"We believe that through education and awareness, we can contribute to minimising potential risks associated with cannabis use.

He added: “Our establishment is dedicated to promoting social responsibility within the cannabis community.

"We will work closely with local authorities and adhere to all relevant regulations to ensure that our activities align with legal and ethical standards. We believe in being transparent and responsible stewards of our community.

“In addition to providing a social space, we aim to be a hub for cannabis education and advocacy.

"We will collaborate with experts, host seminars, and distribute informative materials to enhance public understanding of cannabis, its benefits, and potential risks. Our goal is to contribute to a more informed and nuanced conversation surrounding cannabis.

“We are committed to actively engaging with the local community and addressing any concerns or questions they may have. Open communication is essential, and we welcome feedback to ensure that our establishment aligns with community values and expectations.

“We believe that through a combination of community building, harm reduction efforts, social responsibility, advocacy, and education, our Cannabis Social Club and Harm Reduction Centre can make a positive impact. If you have any specific questions or would like more details, please feel free to reach out.

"We look forward to the opportunity to engage with the community and create a space that benefits all.”