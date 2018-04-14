Police warning after spate of burglaries in South Yorkshire village

Residents in a village near Doncaster have been warned to be vigilant after a spate of burglaries in the area.

Doncaster East NHP said there had been a spate of residential burglaries in the Krik Bramwith area during the early hours of April 13.

Residents have been urged to ensure their properties are secure.

A spokesman for the team said: "A vehicle is thought to be involved but no description.

"Please remain vigilant and ensure your property is secure.

"If you have any information which you think may be able to assist us please contact us via 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

