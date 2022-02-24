Police in fresh warning to motorists ignoring signs to drive along flooded Doncaster roads

A number of road closures are still in place after the River Don broke its banks in several places earlier this week.

But there have been numerous reports of drivers ignoring signs and barriers put in place.

Now South Yorkshire Police has added to warnings issued by Doncaster Council earlier this week.

Drivers in Doncaster have been ignoring road closures to drive along flooded roads.

A spokesman said: “We are receiving reports from partners such as Doncaster Council of motorists ignoring road closures put in place for flooding and continuing down carriageways.

“In doing so they are risking themselves, any passengers they may be carrying, their vehicles and the safety of those who may have to come and rescue them if they get stranded.

“Please drive carefully and don't do this!”