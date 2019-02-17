Police ‘very concerned’ over missing 16-year-old girl with links to South Yorkshire

Police say they are ‘very concerned’ about a missing 16-year-old girl with links to South Yorkshire.

Paige Winter from Gainsborough left home on Friday, February 15 but has not been seen or been active on her social media profile since.

Paige Winters.

Paige is 5’3” tall with long light brown hair, but her family don’t know what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Lincolnshire police say Paige could be in South Yorkshire where she may have gone to see friends.

Anyone who has seen Paige or knows where she is now is asked to call Lincolnshire police on 101 quoting incident number 35 of February 15.